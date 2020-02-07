|
Doris A. (Cleveland) Billiel, 81, formerly of Daniel Shays Highway, Riverbend Woods, died on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Worcester on September 23, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Arthur H. Cleveland Jr. and Barbara M. (Shea) and grew up in Orange, graduating from Orange High School in 1956.
On September 7, 1957, Doris married Edward G. Billiel Sr. and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage until his death on March 18, 2008.
Employed by the Rodney Hunt Company for 30 years as a payroll clerk, Doris retired in 1996.
In her younger years, Doris enjoyed roller skating and was always an avid reader, even her yearbook was quoted as saying "can you imagine Doris Cleveland without a book?"
Doris loved her family and was a pillar of support for them, especially for her husband whether it was his work through the Elks Lodge or the catering together at A&B Caterers. Ed and Doris were a true couple and both of them enjoyed music and dancing together.
Doris had been a member of the Pioneer Junior Women's Club, the Emblem Club through the Athol-Orange Elks Lodge #1837, and the Women's Club of the Wheelerville Community Club.
Doris is survived by her children, Michael Billiel and his wife, Sharon Nishizaki, of Arlington, VA, Kathy Hume and her husband, Douglas, of Litchfield, NH, Edward Billiel Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Athol, and Cindy Marsh and her husband, Richard, of Orange; grandchildren, Nina Taliaferro, Andrew Marsh, Matthew Marsh, Edward Billiel III, Jacob Billiel, Kristi Lavoie, and Michael Hume; great grandchildren, Amelia Taliaferro, Annabell DeJesus. Alexander Hume; a sister, Carol L'Heureux and her husband, Leo, of Templeton; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Doris was predeceased by a brother, Arthur H. Cleveland III (June 14, 2018),as well as a sister, Barbara Batchelor (May 21,1994).
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be held at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020