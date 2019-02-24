Dorothy B. (Berry) Waid, 98, of Hardwick Road, died at home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 with family at her side.



Born in Hardwick on August 13, 1920, daughter of the late John and Sarah Jenny (Cooley) Berry. She lived in Hardwick, was raised in Dana and moved to Petersham in 1938 when the Quabbin Reservoir was created. She graduated from Petersham High School in 1938.



Following high school, Dorothy attended Becker Secretarial School in Worcester and earned an Associate's Degree.



Dorothy moved to Hawaii and married Charles F. Waid on March 10, 1944. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death on June 19, 2005.



After World War II, Dorothy and Charles moved to Petersham. Dorothy went to work at Harvard Forest University for many years as secretary to the professors, as well as working several years at the Brandon School from where she retired. Following her retirement, Dorothy cared for and loved many of Petersham's children.



A member of the Petersham Orthodox Congregational Church, Dorothy worked many of the village fairs. An active member of the Petersham Grange she served as secretary of the agricultural fairs during the 50's. She was one of the oldest living family members of the town of Dana and enjoyed the Annual Dana Day Reunions. In addition she enjoyed participating in the Town Minstrel Shows and the Annual Levis and Dance.



Dorothy loved her family, especially time with the grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved playing Scrabble, enjoyed family reunions and picnics.Her favorite trips to Maine included York Beach, Nubble Light and our family Camp! As a young girl Dorothy also enjoyed vacations on Long Island, NY with her aunts and uncles. Dorothy and Charles also spent a few winters in Florida.



Dorothy is survived by her children, Gary Waid of Petersham, Dennis Waid of Durham, ME, Charlene DeJackome and her husband, Ronald, and Gregory Waid, all of Petersham; grandchildren, Jason DeJackome and his wife, Jennifer, of Petersham, Adam DeJackome and his wife, Tina, of Berlin, CT, and Aimee Millar and her husband, Eric, of Middleton, NH; great grandchildren, Logan Barrett, Sam DeJackome, Ava DeJackome, Nathan DeJackome, Angelina DeJackome, Charlie Millar, and Raegan Millar; a half brother, John Berry of Worcester; a niece, Janice Gross of Orange; nephews, Mike Lundquist of Petersham, Ralph Lundquist of Athol, Eric Coolidge and his family of Pennsylvania, Peter Coolidge of Gardner and a large extended family.



Besides her parents and husband., Dorothy was predeceased by a sister, Jeanette Anderson in 1967.



There are no calling hours.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Petersham Orthodox Congregational Church, 21 North Main Street, Petersham.



Interment will follow in the West Road Cemetery, Petersham.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be sent to the church or to the Swift River Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 22, New Salem, MA 01355-0022.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019