Dwayne D. Boudreau, 59, of Gardner, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1960 in Athol, son of the late Donat and Theresa (Hill) Boudreau. Dwayne attended Athol schools and went on to become a certified construction carpenter. He was a contractor for many years working under the local union. He loved working outdoors under any weather condition as well as doing finish interior work. He participated in the local canoe race for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and dirt bike. He is survived by two sons, Devin Boudreau and Jimmy Mazzocchi; three daughters, Ashley Guyer, Jayme Mazzocchi, and Sarah Morfin; two brothers, Dean Boudreau of Athol and Douglas Boudreau of Maine; two sisters, Debra Lyman and Deanna Euvard; two grandchildren; as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Dona Boudreau and Daniel Boudreau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St , Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701. Burial will be private at Silver Lake Cemetery. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com