Earl Luke Cooley, Sr. , the family is heartbroken to inform of the passing of Earl Luke Cooley, Sr. (affectionately known as Bumpa to many) on April 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Earl was born October 4, 1924 in Ware, MA, the son of Leslie & Jennie-Bell (Ryder) Cooley and grew up in Dana, MA, one of 10 children. They were the last family to leave Dana after the Hurricane of 1938.
Earl loved to return to visit Dana, Quabbin and the Swift River Valley. Former President of the Dana Reunion and a frequent visitor to the Tuesday Teas held at the Quabbin Visitor Center in Belchertown. He proudly wore his "Dana is my hometown" hat whenever visiting the Quabbin.
Earl served in the Army Air Corps during World War II serving as a crew chief on Douglas C-47 Skytrain (affectionally known as the "Gooney Bird"), recently being able to take a remembrance flight on the C-47 with his daughter Suzanne. Earl had flown missions in North Africa and Southwest Asia serving with the 1274th Army Air Force Base Unit.
Earl married Lois Adams July 31, 1949 celebrating their 70th anniversary last year, raising seven children in Barre, MA. He worked for Massachusetts Electric company for 40 years as a lineman, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Barre Congregational Church for 63 years. Active in the Barre Boy Scouts as an institutional representative for Pack/Troop 26 for 59 years, Post 2 American Legion in Barre, the Mason's and Barre Little League. Bumpa loved taking hikes into the Quabbin Reservoir, Swift River Valley especially to his hometown of Dana and the Indian Kitchen. He made Bumpa's Maple Syrup teaching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren the process. He was the Market Master for 7 years for the Barre Farmers Market.
He is survived by his wife Lois; his children Kevin (Diane), Deborah (Walter) Sanders, Earl (Pepper) Jr , Ann Marie (David) Clark, Suzanne (Richard) Martin and Mark; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers Dwight, Douglas and Richard; a sister Sally; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, son Gordon, granddaughter Katherine Bower, daughter in law Denise, sisters Betty Bryant, Louise Reed, Florence May Avery, Lucille Davis, and a brother Dorrance Cooley.
Services will be held at a later date with burial in Hardwick Center Cemetery in Hardwick. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd, Barre.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020