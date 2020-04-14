|
|
Edna M. (Newman) LaFlamme, 86 of Baldwinville, formerly of Athol, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Alliance Health Baldwinville. Edna was born on January 21, 1934 to the late Charles R. Newman and the late Helen L. (Towle) Newman. She worked at the Ansin Shoe Company making soles for shoes. She is survived by her sister: Dianne Truehart of Athol. She was predeceased by her sisters Joan Anderson of Athol and Dorothy Meissner of Valeville, AL. Graveside services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020