1/
Edward C. Sawin
1941 - 2020
Edward C. Sawin of Athol, MA died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Health Center in Athol, MA, after a short illness.

Edward was born on July 1, 1941 in Keene, NH, son of the late Percival and Pauline (Talbot) Sawin.

He was raised briefly in Winchester, NH, later moving to Athol/Orange, MA, where he spent the rest of his life.

Edward believed in contributing to his community and giving generously of his time, especially helping those in need. Edward was involved many years with the Athol Housing Authority, serving many years as President of the Lakeside Complex. He was an avid NY Yankees fan.

One of his greatest passions was playing "Mind Craft" with many, all over the US, almost on a daily basis.

Edward is survived by his brother, Carlton P. Sawin, Edgewater, FL; his sister, Nancy (Leslie) Michaud, Sweden, ME; and sister, Margaret K. McCormack, Peterborough, NH.: along with several nieces and nephews. Also, there are two young people that always have called him "Grampa". They are Dylan Powers and his sister, Brianna.

He will be greatly missed by them and many others he considered extended family.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no Public Calling Hours or Services. Burial will be in the family lot in Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol, MA.

Anyone wishing to honor his memory, please consider making a gift to a local charity.

To share a memory or offer Edwards family a condolence please visit his permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.

Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
