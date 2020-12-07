Edward D. Bezio Sr., 77, of Red Brook Lane, died on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Born in Colrain on June 1, 1943, he was the son of Wilfred and Sophia (Bellows) Bezio and grew up in Colrain and graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon in 1961.
On September 9, 1963, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged on April 12, 1967.
In 1977, Ed married Janice M. (Wheeler)and they have enjoyed 43 years of marriage and raising their family.
Employed in the shipping and receiving department at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol for 10 years before retiring, Ed previously worked for Harrington-Richardson in Gardner, Millworks of New England as well as 21 years at the former Leavitt Machine Company.
Ed was an active member of Orange American Legion Post 172 and was instrumental in overseeing the American flags being put up in downtown Orange. He served as Department Surgeon for the American Legion of Massachusetts as well.
Ed enjoyed sports, fishing and stock car racing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Bezio of Orange; children, Daniel E. Bezio of Maine, Joseph F. Paul (Colleen) of Warwick, Christopher R. Bezio of Maine, Edward Bezio Jr. of Erving and Angela Sinclair (Jesse) of Greenfield; grandchildren, Adrian Paul, Rose Bezio, Amber Bezio, Camden Sinclair, Sofia Sinclair, and Ryan Bezio.
Ed is also survived by his siblings, Katherine Lively of Colrain, and Edna St. John of Texas.
Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by siblings, Walter Bezio, Harry Bezio, Raymond Bezio, Margaret McKenny, Rosemary Matthews, Joseph Bezio, Theresa Hoyt and Lucy Anderson.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10a.m. to 12 noon at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service and interment with military honors will be held on December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
Donations in Ed's memory can be made to the Orange American Legion, P.O. Box 172, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
