Edward M. Zajac, 91, of 171 South Royalston Road, died Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 in Applewood Home for Elders, Athol, with his family at his side.
He was born in Utica, New York on June 30, 1928, son of the late Martin and Genevieve (Warchalowiski) Zajac and lived in Athol for many years.
Ed was a factory worker for 25 years at L.S. Starrett Tool Co., Athol until his retirement.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War Two. A high school graduate, Ed enjoyed watching sports.
He was the husband of the late Catherine (Mazzacua) Zajac and leaves two children, Amelia Martin and her husband Robert of Templeton and Robert Zajac of Sunderland; two grandsons, Thomas Musnicki and Kenneth Collins and his wife Carrie; 3 great grandchildren, Michael Collins and his wife Alana, Makenna Collins and Hannah Morton; two great great grandchildren, Breydan and Taiten Collins; two brothers, Richard Zajac of Yorksville, NY and Raymond Zajac of Geneva, New York as well as nieces and nephews. A sister, Irene Durso, predeceased him.
Military funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1 P.M. in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
A calling hour will precede the funeral Tuesday from 12 to 12:30 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.
Memorial donations may be made to Applewood Home for Elders, 171 South Royalston Road, Athol, MA 01331.
www.stone-ladeau.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019