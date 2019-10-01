|
ENFIELD CT- Edward Patrick Gaskell, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, MA. To many, especially his colleagues of almost 20 years at Gardner District Court, whom he considered his second family, he was known as Ed. To his family and close friends, he was known as Rick. Rick was born on April 11, 1959 in Manchester, CT and resided in Enfield, CT for the duration of his childhood before moving to Athol, MA to start his own family. Rick was an incredibly kind and caring person. Altruistic by nature, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was always full of jokes and laughter. Ricky had quite the green thumb and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and camping.
However, his greatest joy in his life was his grandson, Hunter Patrick. After losing his wife, Jill and only child, Chelsea Lynn in a tragic automobile accident on September 13, 2006; in which six-week old Hunter was the only survivor, Ricky became a father to his grandson at the age of 47. Even after suffering such an unbelievable loss Rick was committed to providing Hunter with all he would need going forward. The two naturally became very close. Like two peas in a pod. Remember, life is short and always say "I love you".
In addition to Hunter, Rick is survived by his mother, Natalia Gaskell, of Somers, CT., his brother, Steven Gaskell of Athol, MA. His sisters, Wendy Gaskell and her fiance, Michael Czepiel of Hebron, CT and Bonnie (Gaskell) Masamery and her husband Gary of Somers, CT. His niece, Julianna Masamery, of Somers, CT and his nephew, Ryan Sherman and fiance Heather Hathaway of Enfield, CT and his longtime loving companion, Gail Sibley of Athol, MA and his very close friends, Ryan and Jen York, of Athol, MA and their three children Hannah, Avah and Braydon. Besides his wife and daughter, Rick was predeceased by his father, Edward Francis Gaskell, of Agawam, MA and his nephew, Brendan Masamery, of Somers, CT.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Athol Congregational Church, 1225 Chestnut St., Athol, MA 01331.
A Go Fund Me page has been established for Hunter for those who would like to contribute. The link is:
Click her to Visit Hunters Go Fund Me Page.
The family has also requested that memorial donations be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or .
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019