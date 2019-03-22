Edwin Johnson, 87 of 39 Queen Street, Worcester, formerly of the Athol / Orange area, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the St. Mary's Healthcare Center, Worcester.



He was born in Athol, MA, on December 16, 1931, the son of the late Perley and the late Mary A (Donahue) Johnson.



Edwin graduated from Mahar Regional High School, where he played on the football team. He worked at the former Union Twist Drill until he retired in 1981. He served in the National Guard. He loved watching sports events, especially the Red Sox and Pats, and he enjoyed painting and attending church.



He leaves three sons: Phillip Johnson of North Grafton, MA and Kenneth Johnson and his wife Mary of Gardner, MA; Peter F. Johnson and his wife Betty of Sierra Vista, AZ; three grandchildren: Jeremy Johnson, Brittany Matthews, Deven Johnson; one great grandchild; Grayson Matthews.



He was predeceased by his wife Winifred E. (Phelps) Johnson, his son Howard Johnson and his granddaughter Megan Johnson.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the St. Mary's Healthcare Center, 39 Queen St., Worcester. Burial will be held at a later date in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to FCARF - The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017



For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfmailyfh.com.



Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary