Eileen M. Perkins, 84, a life long resident of Orange, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 10, 2019 at her residence.



She was born in Athol on January 25, 1935. Eileen attended Orange schools and graduated from Orange High School.



Miss Perkins' professional career as an educator spanned 48 years. She earned her undergraduate degree from Bridgewater State College and her Master's Degree from Worcester State College. Her first assignment was as Junior High English/Social Studies teacher at the newly built (1957) Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School. Eileen taught English from 1957 to 1986, and served as Acting Vice- Principal from 1986 to 1987. She moved up the ladder once again in 1987 to Acting Superintendent, and finally to Superintendent from 1989 to 2005. During her tenure, she oversaw the rebuilding of her beloved school. When she retired, a grateful community honored her by naming the school library the Eileen M. Perkins Library and Media Center.



Not one to remain idle after her retirement, Eileen served on the Orange Finance Committee and the Human Resource Committee. Eileen's lifelong personal focus was to end the suffering of all the children and animals. She contributed to many charities that feed, clothe, shelter and educate the world's youth and charities that rescue, shelter and feed the creatures of the earth, sea and sky.



Miss Perkins was predeceased by her parents, her most "human" dog, Lilly, her brother, Freeland and his wife, Theresa "Nursie" Perkins; a sister, Bertha Long and her husband, Wally Long of Millers Falls.



Eileen leaves two nieces, Bareene Strandli and life partner, Dan Sigler, of Atholand Bonnie Young of Murfreesboro, TN; two great nephews, Jonathan Enders and his wife, Brandy, of Athol, and Ryan Green and fiance', Heather Corban, of Murfreesboro, TN. She also leaves great, great niece and great great nephew, Lordus and Liam Green, of Blairsville, AL; great great nephew Camden Enders of Athol; her "adopted daughter", Robin Briand and her husband, Phil, of NC; and her dearest friend and companion, Douglas Engstrom. Finally, her special friends, PollyAnn Wosney of Orange, Cliff Fournier of Orange and Candice LePage of Athol.



Calling hours will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



Funeral services will be Friday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.



Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Millers Falls.



Following the interment, you are invited to join her family and friends at the Erving Evangelical Church, East Main Street (Route 2), Erving.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01105; to the Town of Athol, memo- Athol Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Department, 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331; or to the Orange Food Pantry, 118 East Main Street, Orange, MA 01364.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on June 17, 2019