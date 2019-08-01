Home

Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Elaine M. (Parmenter) Adams

Elaine M. (Parmenter) Adams Obituary
Elaine M. (Parmenter) Adams, 90, of Silver Lake Street, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.

Born in Orange on August 10, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Mildred (Sibley) Parmenter and grew up in Orange, graduating from Orange High School in 1946.

Following graduation, Elaine worked as a telephone operator in Orange for several years before starting a family.

Elaine was married to Robert D. Adams.

After her break from work and getting her family established, Elaine returned to working and was employed by the former Union Twist Drill in Athol in the shipping department until the plant closed in 1983. Elaine then kept active with work at the town hall through the senior aide program, the Patch helping children, Catholic Charities and as a receptionist at the Athol Middle School.

A longtime member of the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church, she worked many of their suppers.

Known to be a social butterfly, Elaine loved going out to eat with her family and friends. She was an avid animal lover, especially to her cats. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating and archery, volunteered as a Camp Fire leader and decorated numerous cakes for people.

Elaine is survived by her children, Melanie Adams of Athol, Brent Adams of Athol, Clayton Adams of Orange and Holly Cetto of Athol; grandchildren, Ryan Adams, Shawnna Gannon (Brian), Erika Adams, Ashton Cetto (Chris Liepic) and Ina Adams; 9 great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; brothers, Albert Parmenter (Blanchette) of Belchertown and Frank Parmenter of Orange; and a sister, Ann Wilson (Bill) of Newington, CT.

Besides her parents, Elaine was predeceased by a brother, Norman Parmenter, and sisters, Nancy Adams and Barbara Maher.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5th at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange with Rev. Mary Owen of the Starrett memorial United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Town of Athol, memo- Athol Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Department, 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
