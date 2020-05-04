Elaine M. (LeBlanc) Bartus
Elaine M. (LeBlanc) Bartus, 90 of 383 East River St., Orange, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on May 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Dismas and the late Bertha (Bernard) LeBlanc.

Mrs. Bartus moved to Erving at the age of 10 and lived in Erving during her childhood, she then lived in Athol and then Orange most of her adult years. She attended local schools including the former Orange High School, and earned her G.E.D. from Greenfield Community College. She worked for many years at the UTD in Athol and then at a bakery for the nuns in Petersham. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and the Community of Love Prayer Group. She enjoyed traveling, and has been to Yugoslavia, Portugal, Italy, Florida and all of New England. She also enjoyed going to beaches, swimming, the ocean and eating lobster.

She leaves a step son, Richard Bartus and his wife Michaele of Petersham; three step granddaughters, Anne Marie Bartus; Margaret Cooley; Jennifer Bartus; three great grandchildren, Kyle Cooley; Tyler Cooley; Joshua Cooley; she also leaves several generations of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Bartus, by an infant son, Brien, by her step daughter, Patricia Bartus, by a sister, Ermaline DePratti, and by her brother, John Bernard.

The funeral Mass and burial will be private. Burial will be in Central Cemetery, Erving.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 101 Main St., Athol, MA 01331.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on May 4, 2020.
