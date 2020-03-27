|
Elaine M. (Sawyer) Lefracois, 85, of East River Street, died early Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Athol on April 24, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George H. and Eva (Chaouquette) Sawyer, and grew up in the Athol-Orange area, graduating from Athol High School in 1952
In 1954, Elaine married Harvey Lefrancois and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage until his death on December 28, 1989.
Elaine had worked for N. D. Cass Company, The Greenfield Recorder, Ma Alden's Restaurant, Tepper's and Mars Bargainland.
Devoted to her family, she loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sadly missed.
Elaine was a wonderful cook and baker, especially donuts and pies that the family loved. She also enjoyed sewing, cross word puzzles, Chinese food, cats, sweets and the familiar yellow Schwan's delivery truck.
Elaine was brought up Catholic and had attended Saint Mary's Church in Orange.
Elaine is survived by her loving children, Richard Lefrancois of Athol, Rowell Lefrancois and his wife, Irma, and Robert Lefrancois and his wife, Jane, all of Georgia, Dennis Lefrancois and his wife, Lynn, of Orange, Denise Grummell and her husband, Allan, of Athol, Michael Lefrancois and his wife, Lauren, of South Carolina, Harvey Lefrancois and his wife, Jen, and Randy Lefrancois and his wife, Brenda, all of Orange; 28 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren; 6 great, great grandchildren; a sister, Marion Stoddard of Athol; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Elaine was predeceased by brothers Henry and Charles, and a sister, Libby.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services and interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol, will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020