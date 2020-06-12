On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Elizabeth "Betty" (Wickham) Hallett of Athol, MA died peacefully at the age of 90.
Betty was born September 25th, 1929 in Athol to Florence and Peter Wickham. She was raised in Athol where she graduated from Athol High School, and spent most of her life in her hometown before traveling the world, living in India, South Korea, and Thailand with her husband. She married the love of her life, Lester [Bud] Hallett of Erving, MA, in 1950 and celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Beyond being an incredibly loving and supportive matriarch, she was an avid and accomplished cross stitcher, enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She looked forward to her trips to Maine and Saratoga Lake, NY. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially being around all of her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, David Wickham, daughter, Susan Mitchell [Daniel] of Juno Beach, FL, her son Daniel Hallett [Meredith]of Freedom, ME, grandson Nolan Mitchell [Toni], granddaughter Adrianne Hosking [Joe], grandson Morey Hallett, 7 great grandchildren, Joshua, Analisa, Gemma, Elijah, Nico, Peyton, and Clementine, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester Hallett, sister, Margaret MacKnight, and brothers, Peter Wickham Jr., and Robert Wickham.
There will be a viewing June 17th from 5:00-6:00 pm at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, MA 01634
She will be buried with her husband in Athol. Due to the current pandemic situation a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.