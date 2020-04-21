|
|
ATHOL - Elizabeth Ann Agnes (Roberts) (Allen) Peterson, 85 of Athol, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare.
She was born on February 14, 1935 in Chelsea, Ma, the daughter of the late Stanley W. Roberts and the late Elizabeth F. (O'Brien) Roberts.
Elizabeth grew up in Athol and attended Athol High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Winchendon Public School System as well as for Mount Grace Regional Transit and Peterson's Dairy. During retirement, she took a part time job at Walmart, where she most enjoyed helping children in the toy department.
She enjoyed painting, ceramics and reading. She also enjoyed fundraising and donating to charities like the Special Olympics, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was active in Athol town meetings as a district representative.
She leaves three sons: Anthony G. Allen and his wife Kathy of Haverhill, John P. Allen and his wife Lorrie of Princeton, David Peterson 2nd and his wife Genie of Leominster; one daughter: Teresa M. Allen of Athol; five grandchildren: Shaun Allen, Barbara Peterson, Greta Peterson, Karena Peterson, Rebecka Peterson, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was Predeceased by two brothers: Robert Roberts, Stanley (Skip) Roberts, a sister: Barbara (Roberts) Torchia, Husbands Robert J. Allen: and David C. Peterson.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the Quabbin Valley Healthcare staff, Athol and Heywood Hospital staff, Wood's Ambulance, and Dr. Mruk and staff.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude's - Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701.
To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.mackfamilyfh.com/
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020