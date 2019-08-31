Home

Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Elizabeth V. (Alisauskas) Leete


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth V. (Alisauskas) Leete Obituary
Elizabeth V. "Betty" (Alisauskas) Leete, 88, of West Royalston Road, died early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.

Born in Gardner on January 27, 1931, she was a daughter of Stanley and Marjorie (Adkins) Alisauskas and grew up in Gardner and Westminster, graduating from Fitchburg High School in 1949. She later graduated from Fitchburg Teachers College in 1953.

On August 30, 1954, Betty married Earl Leete and enjoyed over 64 years of marriage.

Betty started working in the Athol schools in 1953 and retired after 32 years.

An avid knitter, Betty also enjoyed flea markets, cooking, and playing cards. However, Betty's family was her life and enjoyment.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Earl Leete of Athol; their children, Ann Wilbur of Athol, Ellen Chase and her husband, Scott, of Athol, and Bertie O'Loughlin and her husband, Bob, of New Salem; grandchildren, Danny, Scott, Ian, Angela, Michael, Mark, David, Stephanie, Megan and Andy; many great grandchildren; brothers, Stanley Alisauskas of Hubbardston and Frank Alisauskas of Athol.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by sisters, Marjorie "Bunny" Saulnier and Irene Seminoff.

There are no calling hours.

Services and interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.

Donations in Betty's name can be made by the donor's choice.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019
