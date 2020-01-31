|
|
Ella Rose Ella "Rosie" (Frost)(Sylvester) Padula, 85, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on January 27, 2020.
Ella was born in Wayne, Maine on May 17, 1934, a daughter of the late Emery L. and Mildred (Kitteridge) Frost.
Ella was proceeded in death by her first husband, Ervin H. Sylvester and her second husband, F. Wesley Padula.
Rosie had 15 siblings and is survived by sisters, Esther Bezio and Ruby Gonyeo.
Rosie is survived by her eight children, Betty May, Robert Sylvester, Lawrence Sylvester, Michael Sylvester, Cathy Steiner, David Sylvester, Barbara Sylvester, Bonnie Beauchman and their spouses; Rosie was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, as well as 3 great, great grandchildren; as well as nephews and nieces.
Rosie enjoyed her extensive flower gardens, fruit orchard, late night swimming with her grandchildren, the comings and goings of the birds at her feeders, and the many family outings at the pavilion. Rosie loved cooking and passed the winters away doing puzzles at the kitchen table.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life and burial will be held in May.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor her with donating to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Franklin County, 16 Court Square, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020