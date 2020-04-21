|
Eloise M. (Battersby) Watkevich, 90, formerly of Everett Avenue, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville.
Born in Brookline on October 18, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Ronz and Sadie (Blaser) Battersby and grew up in Brookline.
In 1951, Eloise married Frank Watkevich and they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage until his death in 2012.
Eloise was a gracious hostess and loved cooking holiday dinners and having family get togethers. She always attended the grandchildren's sporting events and loved vacationing at York Beach, Maine. Eloise also enjoyed playing cards and the Boston Red Sox.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Anderson and her husband, Bruce, of Unity, Maine, and Lori Wehmeyer of Athol, and Paul Watkevich and his wife, Brenda, of Culpeper, Virginia.
Grandchildren, Michael Anderson and his partner, Leigh Juskezice, of Unity, Maine, Henry Anderson and his wife, Katie, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Mary Anderson and her partner, Gus Petrak, of Unity, Maine, William "Billy" Wehmeyer III and his wife, Christie, of Athol, Eric Watkevich and his wife, Kayla, and Emily Thompson and her husband, Christopher, all of Virginia.
Great grandchildren, Carly Anderson, Jonas Anderson, Wyatt Wehmeyer, Brady Wehmeyer, Abel Wehmeyer, Sebastion Petrak, Ilsa Petrak, and Evie Patrak.
As well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Eloise was predeceased by a son, Joseph Watkevich, a grandson, Andrew Wehmeyer, and sisters, Eileen Porter and Dorothy Miller.
There are no calling hours and services are private.
Interment will be in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
Donations in Eloise's memory can be made to the Athol Area United Way, 545Main Street, Athol, MA 01331
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020