Emile Eugene Euvrard
ORANGE - Emile Eugene Euvrard passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1928 the oldest of 11 children of the late Albert and Lena Euvrard.

He served in the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping and enjoyed playing cards.

He leaves behind four children: Gene Euvrard of Greenfield, and his children: Monique Doherty, Lena Duffy and Alexandria Brown; Gary Euvrard of Athol, and his children: Aimee Williams of Athol and Corrin Euvrard of Pittsfield; Kelly Forand of Athol and her daughter: Michelle Desrosiers of North Orange; Leesa Euvrard of Savannah, GA and her daughter: Tracee Donaldson of Savannah, GA; 10 great grandchildren, brothers: Robert Euvrard, and Peter Euvrard; sisters: Evelyn Kimbro, Blanche Sheffield, Yvonne Bassett and Peggy Mullen.

He was predeceased by 4 brothers: Richard, Albert, Leon and Frank Euvrard.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Emile in the future due to the Coronavirus.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations may be made to cancer research at Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Homes, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Athol Daily News on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
