Emily (Moffatt) Jones, 92, formerly of Chase Hill Road, Warwick, died January 10, 2020 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville.
Born in Boston on May 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Jessie (MacQuarrie) Moffatt. Shortly after her birth, she returned with her parents to Canada and grew up in Ontario and Nova Scotia. She graduated from Stellarton High School in Stellarton, Nova Scotia in 1945 and returned to Boston in 1947. She studied nursing at the Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and later graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1955, next working at hospitals in Toronto and Boston.
In September 1956, she married David M. Jones, a physician she met while working at Faulkner Hospital. She moved to Warwick in 1958, when her husband started work at Athol Memorial Hospital. Sadly, he died prematurely in 1962, and she spent the rest of her life widowed, raising her son and daughter as single mother. In 1966, she returned to Boston University and earned her Master's in Education in Speech Pathology, graduating in 1970. She then started a second career as a Speech Pathologist, working for the Narragansett Regional School District from 1970 until her retirement in 1989.
Throughout her adult life, Emily was an accomplished artist, focusing on oil and pencil landscapes, and she recently exhibited her work with the Warwick Arts Council. Following retirement, Emily enjoyed travelling, taking trips to England, Wales, Scotland, France, Spain and China. Emily served on the Warwick Zoning Board of Appeals and was later a Foster Care Review Volunteer for the Department of Social Services. She stayed in close touch with her family and had many good friends in the North Quabbin region and beyond.
Emily is survived by two children, Matthew Jones, and his wife, Judith Rosenbaum, of Melrose, and Ellen Jones, and her husband, Terence Wong, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Eleanor Jones, Derek Wong and Trevor Wong.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Donations in Emily's memory may be made by check to Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust at 1461 Old Keene Road, Athol, MA 01331 or online at mountgrace.org/donate-now or to the Amedisys Foundation for Beacon Hospice in Leominster at https://regions.billeriq.com/ebpp/AmedisysFoun/.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020