ATHOL- Emma Lily (MacPherson) Bremner, 92, of Athol, died Friday, July 12, at Quabbin Valley Health Care.



Emma was born June 20, 1927, in Chatham, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of the late George S. and the late Harriet (MacDowell) MacPherson. She worked as a Department Clerk for L.S. Starrett. She was an active member of the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church. Emma enjoyed square dancing and camping with friends and family.



Her husband of 72 years, R. Blair Bremner, died January 26, 2019. She was also predeceased by her brother, George MacPherson.



She leaves one son, David Bremner and wife, Vicki of Gardner; six grandchildren, Devon Bremner and wife, Andrea, Dr. Kelly Bremner, Ethan Bremner and wife, Lisa, Molly Wood Bremner and husband, Shad, Jessica Boudreau and husband, Paul, and Gregory Baker-Fitzgerald and wife, Heather; ten great grandchildren, Alaysia, Lotte, Zane, Isabelle, Twyla, Henry, Maggie, Nina, Jack, and Luka; three sisters, Lucetta Gillis, Evelyn Oieckle, and Grace MacNeil, all of Canada; several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are Wednesday, July 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. with the funeral beginning at 1:30 P.M. at Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Starrett Memorial Methodist Church, 40 Island St., Athol, MA 01331.



To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 15, 2019