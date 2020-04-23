|
Ernest L. Mallett 95, of Euclid Street Athol passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 22nd, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare with family by his side.
Born May 15, 1924, the son of the late Dominick and Lorena (Ayotte) Mallett.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 75 years, LaVera (Schlepp) Mallett; survived by three sons, Lee(Pete) Mallett & his wife Gail of New Salem, Johnny & his wife Pennie of Athol, and Freddy Mallett; two daughters, Patricia Guimond & her late husband Dave, of Sheridan Wyoming, and Jeannie Cullen & her husband Brian of Athol.
Ernest leaves nine grandchildren, Greg Kanash, Chris Kanash, Keri Guimond, Brandy Lefsyk, Tisha Cleveland, Lindsey Cruz, Cody Cullen, Dylan Cullen & Carley Cullen. He also leaves 25 great grandchildren all of which he adored..
Ernest was predeceased by his parents, a grandson, Shon Mallett, and all of his siblings, a brother Albert (Bucky) Mallett, and sisters, Helen Huard, May Gerry, & Marie Gallien.
Ernest was a Navy Veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He also served in the National Guard.
Ernest was a part-time police officer in the town of Phillipston in the 1950's and he did carpentry part-time as well.
He raised and ran beagles for field trails for many years.
Ernest was a machinist at Rodney Hunt Co and KRH Rolls Co., before retiring in 1990.
An avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life, enjoyed playing pool and watching stock car races.
He had much love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and no one left his house without a "treat" to take home.
Services and interment in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol, will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020