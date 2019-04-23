Esther H. (Robichaud) Soucie, 84, of Meadow St., passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at home following an illness, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Athol on December 31, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Ezilda Robichaud. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School, Class of 1953.



On November 28, 1959, she married her beloved David in Our Lady Immaculate Church by Monsignor Francis Warburton. They were blessed to have been married for over 59 years and raised four children. Esther lovingly stayed at home with their children in the early years, she then worked at several manufacturing companies, J.F.McElwain's Shoe shop, Union Twist Drill and Temple Stuart Company, before retiring.



In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, dancing, softball, sewing, playing cards, and vacationing with her family in Maine. She loved to take her children fishing when they were young and continued the tradition with her grandchildren. During baseball and football season she loved watching her children and grandchildren's games, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and College Football.



Devoted to her husband and family, she enjoyed every moment to the fullest. Esther had a kind word for everyone and was known for her beautiful smile and blue eyes. Besides her family, her favorite things were chocolate cream pie and hot dogs.



Esther will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, David, her four children, Ann Soucie and her companion, Charlie St. Pierre of Orange, Larry Soucie and his wife, Nancy of N. Easton, Judy Bass and her husband Tim, of Hubbardton, VT,, and Andy Soucie and his wife, Evie, of Springfield; her ten grandchildren, Sean Murphy and his fiancee, Nicole Lyman, Andy Murphy and his wife, Alycia, Matt Soucie and his wife, Christie, Dean Soucie, Alexina Soucie, Kayla Soucie, Allison Soucie, Katie Soucie, David Soucie, and Kevin Soucie; her five great-grandchildren, Julianna Murphy, Kayley Murphy, Riley Murphy, Lyla Murphy, Colin Murphy, and Aleah Hernandez, her sisters Evelyn Superchi, and her husband, Tom, and Emelda Haughton, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ezilda Robichaud, siblings, Ernest, Edward, Everet and Emilie Legassey. All of Esther's family's names begin with the letter E and have six letters each.



Calling hours will be held on May 4, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



Interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019