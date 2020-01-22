|
Esther M. (Laford) Boudreau, 88, died Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Athol on April 2, 1931, she was a daughter of Andrew and Alfrida (Landry) Laford and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High in 1949.
On April 28, 1956, Esther married Joseph L. Boudreau and they enjoyed close to 60 years of marriage until his death on February 12, 2016.
Esther worked as a CNA for many years, first at the Fleetwood Nursing Home (now, Quabbin Valley Healthcare) and later a the Baldwinville Nursing Home. She also had sewn parachutes for Parachutes, Inc. in Orange.
An avid reader, Esther also was a great dancer and enjoyed both square and round dancing. An animal lover, she also enjoyed Sunday drives and knitting.
Esther is survived by her sons, Bernie Boudreau and his wife, Karen, of Northfield, and Larry Boudreau of Athol; a daughter, Maria LeBlanc and her husband, Jim, of Athol; grandsons, Andrew Hagie of Orange, William LeBlanc of Athol, Christopher Boudreau of Pennsylvania, Timothy Boudreau and Nick Boudreau, both of Wilbraham, and Shawn Stanper of Connecticut; granddaughters, Chantel McGlone of Athol and Alison Boudreau of Wilbraham; great grandchildren, Jack-Martin Johnson, Weston L. Johnson, Alexis Stanper and Anthony Stanper; brothers, Edward Laford of Winchendon and Greg Laford of Keene, NH; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Esther was predeceased by a son, Jeff Boudreau, and a daughter, Annette Hagie.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.
Interment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020