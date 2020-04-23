|
Eugene G. Haydocy, 77, died April 19th, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Eugene was born in Springfield, Massachusetts.
He leaves his special love Barbara Haydocy and four loving sons, Anthony (Terri-Lynne), Todd (Cheryl), Timothy (Marla) and Thomas (Denise). He leaves his brother Karl (Mary Ann); eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Elizabeth (Delphia) Haydocy and a daughter Krystina Marie Haydocy at birth.
Eugene loved hunting, fishing, and his trips to Pittsburg, New Hampshire and his cabin in Maine.
He leaves many friends in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
Eugene retired from Granby Telephone Company.
He loved carpentry and was a master craftsman. He was a loving, patient, gentle and kind man.
We thank hospice for their loving care, the V.A. for their caring support and the many friends we made with the staff.
Eugene served in the United States Marine Corps. from 1960-1964.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020