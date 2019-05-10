Evangeline Frances (Small)(Crabe)(Morse) Lewis, 88, of 1930 Petersham Rd, Athol, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Athol, MA.



She was born in Hyannis, MA on September 27, 1930. She was the daughter of Sumner L. and Frances E. (Manter) Small of Sagamore, MA



She is survived by three daughters: Kileen Lashua aof Ashburnham, MA, Kathy Crabe of San Francisco, CA and Kim Enos of Monument Beach, MA. She is also survived by a brother: David Small and his wife Jane of Plymouth, MA. Special people in her life are Susan Small, grandsons Erik Schults and Michael Lashua, two granddaughters: Heather Bankston and Melanie Benson; and four great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her two brothers: Sumner Small Jr. and Stuart Small; her longtime companion: Bradford Raleigh, with whom she lived and her special friend: Eleanor Trevains.



Evangeline was a graduate of Bourne High School and Plymouth Vocational School of Practical Nursing. She enjoyed gardening, hooking rugs, making dolls and quilts, caning chairs, doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku puzzles and walking.



At her request, no formal services will be held. Her cremated remains will be respectfully scattered by her family.



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on May 13, 2019