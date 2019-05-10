Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangeline Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangeline F. Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evangeline F. Lewis Obituary
Evangeline Frances (Small)(Crabe)(Morse) Lewis, 88, of 1930 Petersham Rd, Athol, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Athol, MA.

She was born in Hyannis, MA on September 27, 1930. She was the daughter of Sumner L. and Frances E. (Manter) Small of Sagamore, MA

She is survived by three daughters: Kileen Lashua aof Ashburnham, MA, Kathy Crabe of San Francisco, CA and Kim Enos of Monument Beach, MA. She is also survived by a brother: David Small and his wife Jane of Plymouth, MA. Special people in her life are Susan Small, grandsons Erik Schults and Michael Lashua, two granddaughters: Heather Bankston and Melanie Benson; and four great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her two brothers: Sumner Small Jr. and Stuart Small; her longtime companion: Bradford Raleigh, with whom she lived and her special friend: Eleanor Trevains.

Evangeline was a graduate of Bourne High School and Plymouth Vocational School of Practical Nursing. She enjoyed gardening, hooking rugs, making dolls and quilts, caning chairs, doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku puzzles and walking.

At her request, no formal services will be held. Her cremated remains will be respectfully scattered by her family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now