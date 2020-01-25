|
|
Faith Miller Pace, of 76 West River Street, Orange, age of 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Faith was born on August 29th, 1948 in Winchendon, MA. She is the daughter of the late Walter & Alice Miller.
She grew up in Wendell Depot and was the youngest of eight children. She loved growing up in that little town at a time when neighbors were neighbors, and everyone was friends. Moving away when she was ten, to Groton, CT, as her father started a job at General Dynamics. Her older sisters remained her in the area, so she could return and continue being best friends with her neighbor, Cheryl Noyes Fisher. A friendship that lasted an entire lifetime.
She leaves her husband John F. Pace of Orange, with whom she enjoyed 27 years together. Always enjoying nature and the love of kayaking, there were many "Larks", to search out at a new pond or river. Faith also loved photography so there was always a camera in her hand. Capturing the unusual or just the beauty, John was always willing to stop on a dime for her to get just the right picture.
In Groton, she married her first husband, Donald F. Green, and they raised three daughters together. Allyson Green Duguay, now of Athol, Carrie Green Charest and her husband, Keith, of Orange, and predeceased by their youngest daughter, Penny Green Gelinas, in 2002, passing away from kidney cancer.
Faith also leaves step children, Shelly Romero and her husband, Dan, of Winchendon, with grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Nicole, and Rachel Romero; along with step daughters, Kristy Pace of L.A and Lisa Jones of Virginia.
Survived by her grandchildren, Alicia Torossian and Amanda of NH, Sarah Duguay of Baldwinville, Matthew Duguay of Athol, Robin Shufelt of Athol and Colton Shufelt of Orange. Along with great- grands, Arianna and Sierra Torossian, Briana and Dylan Stamper, Jaden and Autumn Davis, Kylah Blundon, Shyla Duguay and our newest addition by just 7 days is Landon Duguay.
Her siblings are Marilyn Morin of Orange (passing away just hours after Faith), predeceased by Lois Johnson Ellsworth, Russell W. Miller, predeceased by Ladd E. Miller, Jeffrey Miller of Leeds, MA, Victor Miller of Erving, and Timothy Miller of Michigan.
Faith had a love of family reunions and many theme parties. It was always a huge event and she really enjoyed when all the grandkids were young. Many parties were at their little cabin in Rutland, MA at the Cool Sand Community. Here they hosted many parties and fun events.
Faith created her own Art Group when she was older, AYOP, "At Your Own Pace". This was a group of ten friends who met at their house once a week. Always enjoyed with one theme or another, something for older people to look forward to. They were each other's support group. Of course, taking pictures every week for each individual album. They also enjoyed field trips to museums or places of interest.
Faye will be sharing her Memorial service with her dear sister, Marilyn, at the Erving Evangelical Church, 4 East Main Street (Route 2), Erving, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. where their brother Vic is the Pastor.
A private burial will be in South Cemetery, Orange, MA, next to her daughter Penny and across from her sweet sister Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erving Evangelical Church, 4 East Main Street, Erving, MA 01344.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020