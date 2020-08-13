Faye Lindsey, age 76, with her warm smile and sweet voice became the newest member of the angel chorus on August 7th. Although her cheerful disposition and positive outlook will be dearly missed, she will now be able to serenade the heavens with her beautiful voice.
She is survived by her sister Anita L. Myers of Connecticut, her sister-in-law Shirley Lindsey of Georgia and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with her caregivers Ann, Bruce and Kyle Emery who are truly regarded as part of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choosing.
Services will be limited to family only due to the current circumstances.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Homes, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.