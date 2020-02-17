|
|
Florence (Ferracane) Moriarty, 88 of 2000 Main St Athol, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, Sunday February 16 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
She was born in New York City the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (D'Elia) Ferracane.
Florence graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She married William R. Moriarty in 1954 and enjoyed 33 years of marriage before his passing in 1987. Florence worked as a claims director for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of VT retiring in 1990. Florence moved to Athol and opened The Deli Patch with her daughter Sandy in 1990.
Florence was an ardent sports fan and a collector of cookbooks. She enjoyed her home and her family.
Florence will be missed by her sister, Alice Ferracane of Florida and her children, William and Sandra of Athol and Charles and wife Sandy of Montpelier, VT and her two grandsons Kevin and Kyle. She was predeceased by her sister, Marion Ferracane.
Florence was a cancer survivor and requested that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday February 23, 2020. Calling hours will be held 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd, Orange, Mass.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Medford, Mass.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske- Murphy & Mack Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020