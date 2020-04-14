Home

Florence W. (North) Manewich

Florence W. (North) Manewich Obituary
ATHOL- Florence W. (North) Manewich, 91, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son in law where she had resided the last several months.

Flossie was born in Orange, the next too the oldest of nine siblings to the late Arlan F. and Mary (Blackmer) North on December 4, 1928.

She graduated from Orange High School with the Class of 1946 and looked forward to alumni reunions each summer.

Upon his return from Korea, she married Leo Manewich on May 8, 1954 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until his death in 2009. Leo and Floss both loved the ocean and spent many years vacationing in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

She was employed by Dr. Ivor Muzzey as a teenager and remained there, working for he and Dr. David Muzzey for over 46 years.

Flossie was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church and a member of the YMCA Silver Sneakers program.

She enjoyed gardening, golf, reading, and going to lunch with friends.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Jeanne and Demil Kovacevic of Orange; grandchildren, Benjamin Kovacevic and Jillian Bushay (Steve), all of Orange, and Mary Kovacevic of Boston. She also leaves behind her special great grandchildren, Grady and Adelaide Bushay, who always put a smile on her face. She leaves one brother, Oren North of Athol; and three sisters, Dorothy Horne, and Lois Burr, both of Arizona, and Muriel Hunt of Orange.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Maureen Manewich on March 12, 1966 and four brothers, Arlan North Jr., Robert North, Earl North, and Gordon North.

The family is grateful to those who helped care for her, especially Tammy and the caring staff at Beacon Hospice.

Services will be private.

The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Beacon Hospice, 36, Williams Street, Leominster, MA 01453.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020
