Francis T. Murphy Obituary
Francis (Frank) T. Murphy, 75 yrs old, died peacefully July 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born Nov 20, 1943 in Quincy, Ma.

He leaves his girlfriend Janet Jalbert of 19 years & her children Jessica, Melissa & Becky of Gardner, a son Ken Robichaud and his wife Lisa of Florida, a daughter Kim Robichaud of Athol, a daughter Karen Mundell and her husband Chuck of Athol and a daughter Kelly Carey and her husband Chris of New Salem. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, And his dog Bella. He also leaves many friends from the Legion.

He worked as a bar manager for 35 years at American Legion post 129. He also did catering. Before that he was employed at Harrington Richardson for many years.

There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion, 22 Elm St, Gardner Ma on Sat. July 27th at 1:00pm.

Donations can be made to American Legion in c/o Frank Murphy
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 17, 2019
