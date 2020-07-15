Frank A. W. Cacciolfi, 49, of Orange passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home.
Frank was born on December 1, 1970 in Athol to the late Karin (Copeland) Escott and Francis Cacciolfi of Orange. He grew up in the Athol-Orange area and spent many years in Gardner and Greenfield as well.
Frank was skilled with his hands and was a roofer and framer for years.
Frank was an avid fisherman and went nearly every day. He loved the New England Patriots and enjoyed watching the games with friends. He was a huge Boston Bruins fan and everyone who knows him can hear him yell "GO BRUINS!"
He loved his friends and always had an open door to any of them who were in need of a place to stay. His friends were treated like family and he had so many. He was rich in personality and left an impression with everyone he met. He had a quick, sarcastic sense of humor and was known to give crazy nicknames to his friends that stuck for years.
Frank loved his family and especially loves his three daughters. He raised his girls and loved them dearly. They love their daddy and will miss him terribly.
Frank leaves behind his father, Francis Cacciolfi and his wife, Lynn, of Orange; his children, Stephanie Dennis of Leominster, Tiffany Cacciolfi of Orange and Melanie Cacciolfi of Athol; his siblings, Melissa (Jean) Stephens and her husband, Herb, of Hinsdale, NH, Devone (Dumas) Fox of Athol, Tracy (Cacciolfi) Matthews of Athol, Mark Cacciolfi and his wife, Lisa, of Wareham, and Scott Cacciolfi of Athol; his grandchildren, Cameron Walsh, Jelani Hayes and Mila Hayes.
He has many aunts, uncles, and dear friends that he leaves behind also.
Frank was predeceased by his mother, Karin (Copeland) Escott, his sister, Leah (Jean) Bernier and his partner, Kristina Pickup.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Clubhouse Pond, Athol Road, Warwick, for all those wanting to share stories, pay their respects, and shout "GO BRUINS!".
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
