Garry G. Fisher, 65, of Grove Street, died July 26, 2019 at home following an illness.
Born in Tewksbury on September 21, 1953, he was a son of the late George and Margaret (Dwelly) Fisher and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1971.
Following high school, Garry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during Vietnam before his honorable discharge. He had earned a National Defense Service medal.
Garry then went to work for Willhite Builders and was an expert window installer.
A fan of all the New England sports teams, he especially enjoyed the Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was an avid fisherman and loved to watch birds, which he was very knowledgeable about many species.
Garry is survived by a son, Fredrick Maguire IV of Erving; a sister, Candy Willhite; several grandchildren; his companion, Karena Lafrancois of Athol; many friends including Ronnie Willhite and Ronnie Mabe.
There are no calling hours.
Interment with military honors will be held on August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019