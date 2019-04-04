George B. Chapalonis, 66, of Athol passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.



George was born in Athol on August 15, 1952 to John Joseph & Hazel (Duell) Chapalonis.



He lived in Athol all of his life. He was a member of the 25 Sportsmans Club and the Athol Rod & Gun Club. George enjoyed playing pool, fishing and hunting.



He is survived by four sons: George Chapalonis Jr. and his significant other, Michelle Spooner of Athol, Jerry Chapalonis and his wife Kristy of Texas, Paul Chapalonis and his wife Donna of Athol, Edmund Chapalonis and his significant other Christian of Springfield; one daughter: Crystal Benavides & her husband Ray of New York; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; one brother: Terry Chapalonis and his wife Cindy of Athol.



George was predeceased by his brother John Chapalonis and his sister Patricia Howell.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Athol American-Lithuanian Naturalization Club, 365 South St., Athol.



Mack Family Funeral Home, Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019