George Irwin Aiken, 80 of Orange and formerly of Athol, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester.
George was born on November 9, 1939 in Athol to the late Kenneth I Aiken and the late Helen (Faulkner) Aiken. He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. While at Athol High he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams. He work for the L. S. Starrett Tool Company for over 25 years. He loved golf and was a longtime member of the Ellinwood Country Club. He also enjoyed bowling.
George is survived by one son Allen Aiken and his wife Michelle of Athol, two daughters: Karen L. Rexroad and her husband Milton of Royalston, Marie E. Woodman and her husband Bill of Arkansas; five grandchildren: Travis Aiken, Adam Aiken, Steven Davidson, Michael Davidson, Amanda Dotson; two great grandchildren: Caylee and Matthew.
He was predeceased by a son: Andrew Aiken and a daughter Lori Dotson.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's memory may be made to the Athol High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331.
