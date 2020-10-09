1/
George Irwin Aiken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Irwin Aiken, 80 of Orange and formerly of Athol, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester.

George was born on November 9, 1939 in Athol to the late Kenneth I Aiken and the late Helen (Faulkner) Aiken. He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. While at Athol High he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams. He work for the L. S. Starrett Tool Company for over 25 years. He loved golf and was a longtime member of the Ellinwood Country Club. He also enjoyed bowling.

George is survived by one son Allen Aiken and his wife Michelle of Athol, two daughters: Karen L. Rexroad and her husband Milton of Royalston, Marie E. Woodman and her husband Bill of Arkansas; five grandchildren: Travis Aiken, Adam Aiken, Steven Davidson, Michael Davidson, Amanda Dotson; two great grandchildren: Caylee and Matthew.

He was predeceased by a son: Andrew Aiken and a daughter Lori Dotson.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's memory may be made to the Athol High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Fiske Murphy & Mack Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved