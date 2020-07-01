George L. Reid, Jr., 79, passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.
Born on July 9, 1940 in Montague, he was the son of the late George and Josephine (Glasheen) Reid Sr. and grew up in Athol. He graduated from Athol High School and Worcester Junior College.
A hard worker, George was employed for 25 years at the University of Massachusetts Amherst as a machinist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, retiring in 2002. He particularly enjoyed assisting graduate students in designing and completing their engineering projects. He also worked part-time for many years for his father-in-law and brother-in-law at McKenney's Service Station as a mechanic and emissions inspector. In addition, he designed and built his family home.
George treasured his family and friends and especially liked socializing. He enjoyed working on cars and was a skilled mechanic. He also liked watching and attending NASCAR and Formula 1 races. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motorhome and visiting his nieces and nephews, including Anne and her family at their farm in Nova Scotia. He visited all 50 states, as well as Canada, England, France, Ireland, Italy, and Peru. He especially enjoyed his hiking trips with his son to the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu.
George was married to Joan E. (McKenney) Reid on September 17, 1960 and they enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Catherine Cornwell and her husband Robert of Orange, a son George III and his wife Lori of Kansas City, MO; a sister, Joy Taintor and her husband Russell of East Templeton; several beloved nieces and nephews and their families; and his goddaughter, Maggie Taintor. He also leaves behind several close friends. He will be sadly missed by his grandpets Willow, Fred and Lola.
Besides his parents, George was predeceased by two sisters, Roberta Baxter Swan of Orange and Catherine Willard of Athol.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services and interment at Jones Cemetery in Orange will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Orange Fire Department (memo: Ambulance Fund in memory of George Reid), 18 Water Street, Orange, MA 01364 or the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.