George L. Reid Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. Reid, Jr., 79, passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a brief period of declining health.

Born on July 9, 1940 in Montague, he was the son of the late George and Josephine (Glasheen) Reid Sr. and grew up in Athol. He graduated from Athol High School and Worcester Junior College.

A hard worker, George was employed for 25 years at the University of Massachusetts Amherst as a machinist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, retiring in 2002. He particularly enjoyed assisting graduate students in designing and completing their engineering projects. He also worked part-time for many years for his father-in-law and brother-in-law at McKenney's Service Station as a mechanic and emissions inspector. In addition, he designed and built his family home.

George treasured his family and friends and especially liked socializing. He enjoyed working on cars and was a skilled mechanic. He also liked watching and attending NASCAR and Formula 1 races. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motorhome and visiting his nieces and nephews, including Anne and her family at their farm in Nova Scotia. He visited all 50 states, as well as Canada, England, France, Ireland, Italy, and Peru. He especially enjoyed his hiking trips with his son to the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu.

George was married to Joan E. (McKenney) Reid on September 17, 1960 and they enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Catherine Cornwell and her husband Robert of Orange, a son George III and his wife Lori of Kansas City, MO; a sister, Joy Taintor and her husband Russell of East Templeton; several beloved nieces and nephews and their families; and his goddaughter, Maggie Taintor. He also leaves behind several close friends. He will be sadly missed by his grandpets Willow, Fred and Lola.

Besides his parents, George was predeceased by two sisters, Roberta Baxter Swan of Orange and Catherine Willard of Athol.

There are no calling hours.

Funeral services and interment at Jones Cemetery in Orange will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Orange Fire Department (memo: Ambulance Fund in memory of George Reid), 18 Water Street, Orange, MA 01364 or the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved