George Prasinos, 86, of Pitman Road and formerly of East River Street in Orange, died early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Vallejo, California on August 13, 1933, George was the son of Constantinos Tznikis and Maria Prasinos and grew up there and graduated from Vallejo High School.
Following high school, George took an interest in photography and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a platoon photographer, serving during the Korean Conflict before being honorably discharged.
In 1950, George married Gertrude (Davis) and they had enjoyed over 66 years of marriage until her death on March 16, 2017.
George had owned and operated his own janitorial business for many years and while living in California, worked in the produce department of Safeway Supermarkets.
In 1960, George and Gertrude became Jehovah's Witnesses and moved to Utah where George loved the natural surroundings while camping under the stars or going fishing.
In the early 80's, George and Gertrude moved to Massachusetts.
George enjoyed trips and outings, especially to local lakes. He was also an avid reader, enjoyed watching TV, and was content and satisfied just eating.
Survivors include his son, George C. Prasinos and his wife, Peggy Ann, of Athol; a grandson, Joel Prasinos and his wife, Samantha Donahue, of Athol; great grandsons, Victor Prasinos and Gavin Prasinos; nephews and nieces, Jim Davis, Kathy Davis, Tina Davis, Marie Strakidokis, Ronnie Prasinos, Linda Christenson, and David Prasinos; and a brother, Tony Prasinos and his wife, Kathy, of California.
Besides his parents and wife, George was predeceased by a sister, Angie Prasinos, a brother, Nick Prasinos, a sister in law, Pat Prasinos and a niece, Trina Prasinos.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment in Tully Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
