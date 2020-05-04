George R. Frigon, Jr., 52, of Rindge, NH and formerly of Athol, MA, died peacefully at his home which he shared with his loving and devoted wife Cynthia on April 30, 2020.
George was born on October 18, 1967 in Attleboro, MA, the son of George and Phyllis (Hendry) Frigon. He graduated from Falmouth High School.
He was an automotive glass technician with Safelite and worked throughout the Monadnock and North Central Massachusetts regions.
George loved to tinker, and his latest project was restoring his 1972 super beetle Volkswagen.
George is survived by his wife Cynthia Lynn (Abare) Frigon; his parents, George and Phyllis Frigon; his three daughters, Jessica and Katelynn Frigon, and Emily Chabauty and her husband Alex; his stepsons, Andrew Abare and his fiancee Sara Barnes of Athol, MA, and Matthew Abare of Rindge, NH; his stepdaughter, Hannah Arsenault of Orange, MA; his grandsons, Samuel, Jameson, and Max, who is on his way; his sisters, Kimberly Turner and her husband John, and Jennifer Court and her husband Andrew; nieces, nephews and many close friends. George will be greatly missed by all who knew him. FAIR WINDS GEORGE, FLY HIGH.
A celebration of George's life will take place later.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 4, 2020.