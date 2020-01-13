|
|
George W. Choma Jr., 52, of Baldwin Drive, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield following an illness.
Born in Stafford, Connecticut, he was a son of the late George Choma Sr. and Mary (Mailloux)(Choma) Woodard.
George was a self employed HVAC technician.
He is survived by ten brothers and sisters.
There are no calling hours or formal services.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020