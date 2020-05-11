Gerald (Jerry) Joseph Blanchard, Jr., 68 of Greenfield formerly of Athol, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, MA.
He was born in Athol, on September 12, 1951, the son of the late Gerald J. Blanchard and the late Gladys (Gates) Blanchard.
He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1969. Gerald worked at Digital Equipment Corporation for 25 years and later in the I.T. Department at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.
He served on the Athol Planning Board and a member of the Athol Historical Society. He enjoyed collecting post cards and historical memorabilia. He loved collecting hometown historical items and loved the Red Sox.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Vicki S. (Skerry) Blanchard; two sons, Jeremy Blanchard and his wife Alicia of Athol, and Jeffrey Blanchard of Chelmsford; three grandchildren; Roslynn Leblanc, Nick Leblanc, and Jolynn Blanchard. Jerry also leaves his siblings, Chris Ann, Leanne, Brian, Bruce, and Paul.
A private graveside service will be held in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his memory to The National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/donation)
Higgin's O'Connor Funeral Home 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 11, 2020.