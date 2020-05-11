Gerald J. "Jerry" Blanchard
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald (Jerry) Joseph Blanchard, Jr., 68 of Greenfield formerly of Athol, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, MA.

He was born in Athol, on September 12, 1951, the son of the late Gerald J. Blanchard and the late Gladys (Gates) Blanchard.

He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1969. Gerald worked at Digital Equipment Corporation for 25 years and later in the I.T. Department at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

He served on the Athol Planning Board and a member of the Athol Historical Society. He enjoyed collecting post cards and historical memorabilia. He loved collecting hometown historical items and loved the Red Sox.

He leaves his wife of 40 years, Vicki S. (Skerry) Blanchard; two sons, Jeremy Blanchard and his wife Alicia of Athol, and Jeffrey Blanchard of Chelmsford; three grandchildren; Roslynn Leblanc, Nick Leblanc, and Jolynn Blanchard. Jerry also leaves his siblings, Chris Ann, Leanne, Brian, Bruce, and Paul.

A private graveside service will be held in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his memory to The National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/donation)

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Higgin's O'Connor Funeral Home 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Gethsemane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved