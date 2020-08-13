Whitman - Gerald "Jerry" Doiron, 87, died peacefully, on August 11, 2020 in his sleep.Born June 5, 1933 in Athol, MA son of Emile and Zelica Doiron.A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was a master tool-and-die maker and an inventor. He held several patents, his most successful being the Regal Fly-Tying Vise, and a child-safety feature on Bic lighters. He also enjoyed being a purple martin landlord.Having grown up in Athol area, he had also lived in CA, Naples/Marco Island, Florida and Cape Cod.He was preceded in death by his son Mark, and his four brothers, Reane, Donald, Everett, and Yvon and his sister Leola.He is survived by his wife Mary, his children, Jeannie Powers, Tony Doiron, Kevin Doiron, and Kathlene Doiron and his two sisters, Lorraine Thompson and Yvonne Soucie, as well as many grandchildren nieces and nephews.All services are private, and internment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a children's charity.