|
|
Gerald John "Jerry" McCarthy was born April 4, 1942 in Athol, MA. He passed away August 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice near his home in Lady Lake, FL. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Debi, his children Kevin, Maureen, and Linda, and his grandchildren Sarah, Graham, Adriano, and Giovanni, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, as well as his beloved four-legged pal Gigi.
Jerry was a graduate of Athol High School and worked for much of his life in the medical equipment sales field. He proudly served his country in the Air Force Reserve. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and socializing with friends and family. His cremation will be conducted by Baldwin Brothers of Tavares, FL. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Tierra Del Sol in The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the or Cornerstone Hospice at https://web.cshospice.org.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019