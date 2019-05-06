Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen St.
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Gerald W. Bartlett


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald W. Bartlett Obituary
Gerald W. Bartlett, 91 of 1446 Petersham Rd., Athol, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Heywood Hospital, Gardner, MA.

He was born in Morrisville, VT, on March 20, 1928, the son of the late Homer O. and the late Bertha J. (Goodwin) Bartlett.

He served during World War II in the Army from 03/20/1946 to 01/14/1949.

Gerald worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at Tully Dam in Royalston as the manager for over 20 years. He also owned and operated Bartlett Service Station in Athol since 1958 and was a part time police office in Petersham for 21 years.

He leaves his wife of 69 years, Eva M. (Gagnon) Bartlett of Athol and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Homer O. Bartlett, Jr. and Bert Bartlett.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.

There are no calling hours.

No flowers - Donations may be made in Gerald's memory to a .

For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfhcom.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 7, 2019
