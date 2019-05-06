Gerald W. Bartlett, 91 of 1446 Petersham Rd., Athol, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Heywood Hospital, Gardner, MA.



He was born in Morrisville, VT, on March 20, 1928, the son of the late Homer O. and the late Bertha J. (Goodwin) Bartlett.



He served during World War II in the Army from 03/20/1946 to 01/14/1949.



Gerald worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at Tully Dam in Royalston as the manager for over 20 years. He also owned and operated Bartlett Service Station in Athol since 1958 and was a part time police office in Petersham for 21 years.



He leaves his wife of 69 years, Eva M. (Gagnon) Bartlett of Athol and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by two brothers, Homer O. Bartlett, Jr. and Bert Bartlett.



Graveside services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.



There are no calling hours.



No flowers - Donations may be made in Gerald's memory to a .



Published in the Athol Daily News on May 7, 2019