Gina C. LaCroix, 50, formerly of Orange MA, died unexpectedly February 8, 2019, at her residence in Unity. She was born January 11, 1969 in Anaheim, California to David and Beatrice (Duran) Robles.



She was a certified nurses' aide at Farren Care in Turners Falls and later worked at Starrett Tool Company in Athol. Gina loved music, singing, dancing and especially loved pigs. She was known to be a nurturing, generous and kind soul.



She is survived by her biological mother, Beatrice Rayl of Dixmont, ME, a son Jonathan West of Keene, NH and a son Shawn LaCroix of HInsdale, NH. She is also survived by her sister Christina Capasso of Arizona, several nieces and nephews, her goddaughter Willow Rose DeRaps and her "Mom and Dad" Dorothy and David Frye of Orange. She is also survived by a large and loving extended family in the Western Massachusetts area.



A celebration of life was held Sunday, September 17, 2019 in Unity ME. A second celebration of her life will be held in Orange, MA at a later date. Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019