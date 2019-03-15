ATHOL- Glenda Rosemarie (Girouard) Morris, 70, of Athol, died Tuesday, March 12, at Clinton Hospital, after an illness.



Glenda was born April 14, 1948, daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth (McLean) Girouard. She was an Athol High School graduate. Glenda loved the sun and beach, hosting holiday gatherings and being with loved ones. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards on weekends, cribbage, and going to the casino, especially the annual Atlantic City trips with the girls.



Her husband, George R. Morris, died July 10, 2001. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Ernest McLean, Victor Girouard, and Leo Girouard.



She leaves two daughters, Victoria Morris and her fiance, Kris Morandi of Athol, and Angela McSweeney of Athol; three granddaughters, Autumn Young, Sierra McSweeney, and Michaela Shufelt; one great grandson, Parker Newton; two sisters, Joyce Reynolds of Texas, and Mary Juneau of Wisconsin; her significant other, Michael Fredette of Athol; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 A.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Fr. Edwin Montana will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019