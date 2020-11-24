1/
Gloria A. (Robichaud) Young, 85, of 494 School Street Athol, wife of Richard Young passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge. She was born in Athol on November 13, 1935, daughter of the late Philip J. and Leah M. (Sweet) Robichaud. Gloria graduated from Athol High School in 1954. Through the years she held various food industry positions in the Brattleboro, Vermont area including at United Natural Foods, First National Store, Country Kitchen restaurant, and Ziter's Market. She also worked as the librarian at Oak Grove School, at a local physician office, and at the Holstein Association. She was involved in activities associated with her church and faith. She especially enjoyed reading, games, puzzles, ocean and the beach, spending time with her family and friends, the Red Sox and the Patriots. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; three daughters, Randi Meloche of Feeding Hills, MA, Vicki Stetzel and her husband Bob of Jericho, VT, Colleen Young of Feeding Hills, MA; five grandchildren, Christopher Young (Serena Parnau) of Burlington, VT, Emily Vivian (Austin Scrimgeour) of Mesa, AZ, Michelle Meloche (Erick Vargas) of Feeding Hills, MA, Andrea (Jess) Seibold of Westfield, MA, Rebecca Petrie of Leyden, MA; four great-granchildren, Aurie and Kiera Pike of Mesa, AZ, Derek Vargas of Feeding Hills, MA, Lily Young of Burlington, VT. There will be no services at this time. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

