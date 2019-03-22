Athol - Gloria Henrietta (Marquis) Robichaud of 1023 South Main St. Athol, died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Gloria was born on April 15,1928 the eldest of six children and graduated from Athol High School in 1946. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Irene (Chicoine) Marquis, the loving and devoted wife of the late Maurice E. Robichaud. Gloria worked as an office clerk for several years for the Starrett Company before she became a full-time mother and on occasion, worked at the Table Shop, Adell's Mfg. and the Erving Paper Mill. She always enjoyed taking care of others, starting with her younger siblings and then later caring for the babies of family and relatives. Her babysitting skills were well known and in demand. Gloria was a very generous person and always willing to help others in need such as family, friends, neighbors, and many charities. Gloria always enjoyed outdoor activities. She traveled with her husband to Canada, Spain, St. Lucia, and enjoyed European river cruises. She enjoyed camping and beach going with her family and relatives in younger days, attending family cookouts and parties. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of murder mystery and romance novels as well as political figure books. Gloria's hobbies were embroidery, sewing, knitting and crocheting and she created many treasured handmade items for her family and relatives for weddings, baby-showers and birthdays. She was a great cook and everyone loved her pies, casseroles, and cakes. Gloria always enjoyed getting involved in her children's lives. She was a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl leader, a Den Mother and a PTA secretary as well as a substitute high school teacher in the 1970's. She enjoyed attending her children's activities and sporting events. Gloria always enjoyed watching the Patriots, dancing, cooking, seafood, crafts and holiday decorating. Gloria enjoyed 90 years on this earth. Now she is at rest, in peace and with her loved ones that have passed before her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Gloria leaves two daughters, Michelle M. Pfeiffer and her husband Frank of Coventry, Rhode Island, Irene E. Frisch and her husband Bill of Sutton, MA, son; Stephen J. Robichaud and his wife Diana of Princeton, MA, granddaughters; Lindsey Mann and her husband Matt, Christina Thomas and her husband James, Emily Robichaud and Kate Pfeiffer, grandsons; Matthew and Eric Pfeiffer, great grandchildren; Eyan and Meredith Mann and Tristan Thomas. She leaves behind her brother, Raymond Marquis and his wife Caroline, and a sister, Rita Batchelor of Athol. She was predeceased by brothers; Leo, Edward and Richard Marquis and their late wives, Helen, Barbara and Mary as well as a late sister-in-law Helen Robichaud Cormier of Gardner. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St. Athol at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit [email protected] Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary