Gloria S. (Godfrey) Saben, 90, of Park Villa Drive, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.
Born in Orange on June 22, 1929, she was a daughter of Wallace and Elsie (Carlson) Godfrey and grew up in New Salem and attended the New Salem Academy.
On January 17, 1949, Gloria married Harold Saben and they enjoyed over 33 years of marriage until his death on February 4, 1982.
Gloria worked at Riveto's in Orange for a brief time and later went to work at the Swift River Elementary School cafeteria where she worked for over 35 years before retiring.
Gloria enjoyed quilting at the Erving Senior Center, watching the PBS cooking shows, and square dancing. She also enjoyed camping at the Burlingame State Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island, as well as her dogs, especially Max. She was also an avid gardener.
Gloria was a member of the former Jumptown Twirlers square dancers.
Survivors include a son, Joe Saben and his wife, Jeannette, of Athol; daughters, Michelle Saben of Rutland and Leslie Heath and her husband, Richard, of Erving; grandchildren, John Saben, Christy Saben, Tony Sabe, and Lisa Smith; great grandchildren, Jason Noyes, Kaitlyn Noyes, Casey Noyes, Anya Saben and Lily Saben; sisters, Joyce Lawrence of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kathleen Starkey of New Salem; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Gloria was predeceased by a grandson, Andy Smith (1998), a sister, Shirley Svetaka, and brothers, Wallace Godfrey Jr. and James Godfrey.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the North New Salem Cemetery, Fay Road, New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020