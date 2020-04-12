|
Gregory "Mickie" Carr, 46, of Orange, slipped away in the Leominster Hospital on April 6, 2020 due to the dreaded Corvid-19 virus. He was the fiance' of Andrea Williams.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 6, 1974, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Martha Carr. He later lived in Greenfield, MA, where he met the love of his life, Andrea Williams. He graduated from Wyandanch High School and later took classes at Greenfield (MA) Community College. Mickie was a very caring man with a huge heart, everyone who met him, loved him which is why he had an abundance of friends.
Mickie's life centered around caring for his family and making sure they were happy.
An avid sports fan, he absolutely loved all his New England teams, especially the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. Mickie enjoyed talking about the games while they were on with his friends, especially his good friend Luis.
His hobbies consisted of spending time with his kids and Andrea and going on fun, exciting, laughter filled vacations such as yearly camping trips to Maine, Germany, Aruba and Puerto Rico. Mickie absolutely enjoyed dancing so much. For many years he and his good friends Chino, Leo, Joey and Flaco would go to many night clubs and groove to hip-hop and reggae music.
With his imposing size and desire to help protect people he was naturally an amazing bouncer over at his favorite nightclub, "Lit", in Amherst, MA, where he acquired an extended family. As his larger than life personality grew, so did his family. Reza and Nani became so close to him that they were now Brotha's.
As Mickie's love and joyous aura spread into others, their happiness followed. Frequently going to the Cinemark movie theater on Sundays, you would feel his infectious laughter, shared with Chino, Leo, Nani, Marc, Mike, and Brandon.
His appetite for peanut M&M's would make even the most sternest person chuckle.
He will be greatly missed but truly never forgotten.
Mickie is survived by the love of his life, Andrea Williams of Orange; children, Areyon Politis of Greenfield, Javoni Williams of Orange, Tasia Ayala (Arsenault) of Springfield, and Tatiana Carr Williams of Orange; his brother, Tony Carr of Turners Falls; sisters, Tisha Fisher of Georgia, April Roberts of Queens, NY, Yvonne Brown and Julia Brown, both of Bronx, NY; many nephews and nieces; and his many friends who were like family to him as well, Luis, Chino, Leo, Joey, Flaco, Nani, Reza, and Marc ; and his whole Club Lit Nation family and friends.
Mickie's vibrant life will be celebrated and adored at Club Lit; unfortunately at a much later date due to the Corvid-19 outbreak.
The address is 41 Boltwood Walk, Amherst, MA 01002 and the date for this event will be updated and confirmed when the widespread of this terrible virus is contained.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
We will all get through this very difficult time together.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020